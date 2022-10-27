Quantcast
Cops cuff Woodside man who attempted to rape woman in Murray Hill: NYPD

Police on Oct. 27 announced the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted rape in Murray Hill. (Screenshot courtesy of NYPD)

A Woodside man was arrested on Oct. 26 and charged in connection with the attempted rape of a 47-year-old woman in Murray Hill on Sunday, Oct. 23, police announced Thursday.

Authorities say that the victim was walking near 147th Street and Roosevelt Avenue, within the confines of the 109th Precinct, when she was allegedly approached by 41-year-old Wilson Kim, of 56th Street, around 2 a.m. on Oct. 23. Kim allegedly pushed the woman to the ground and made sexually motivated comments to her, police said.

Kim then proceeded to allegedly grope the woman and attempted to pull her pants down, police said, when a good Samaritan intervened, causing Kim to flee the scene.

The woman sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident and was treated on scene by EMS, according to authorities.

Police on Thursday announced that Kim is facing charges of attempted rape, sex abuse, sexual misconduct, forcible touching and assault.

