Flushing man dies after crashing BMW on Parsons Boulevard: NYPD

A Flushing man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday night, Nov. 20, according to authorities.

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision at 37th Avenue and Parsons Boulevard at 9:50 p.m., when they found a 25-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive inside a 2022 BMW that had flipped over.

EMS responded to the scene and rushed Tao Wu to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

A preliminary investigation determined that Wu was traveling westbound on 37th Avenue one block south of Northern Boulevard in Flushing when he struck a sidewalk at Parsons Boulevard, causing the BMW to roll over.

The investigation by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing.