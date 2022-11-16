Jackson Heights man struck and killed crossing 32nd Avenue: NYPD

A Jackson Heights man was struck and killed as he crossed a street near his home on Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck near 32nd Avenue and 79th Street just after 9 p.m. on Nov. 15. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a 32-year-old man lying in the roadway with head trauma.

EMS responded and rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead. The NYPD later identified the victim as Arfath Dewan, who lived on 79th Street near Travers Park.

A preliminary investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that a 2021 Mazda 6 sedan, driven by a 19-year-old man, was traveling westbound on 32nd Avenue and had just passed the intersection of 79th Street with the traffic signal in his favor, investigators said.

At the same moment, Dewan was crossing 32nd Avenue from south to north when the Mazda 6 struck him, knocking him to the pavement, police said.

The driver remained on the scene and was not injured.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.