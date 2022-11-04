Second man charged with murder in fatal 2021 shooting in St. Albans

A Brooklyn man was arrested and charged with murder on Nov. 3 for a 2021 fatal shooting that left one man dead and another wounded inside a St. Albans home.

Detectives from the NYPD’s Regional Fugitive Task Force tracked down 32-year-old Kashife Ninvalle in Madison County Florida in August, according to an NYPD spokesman, and he was extradited back to Queens where he was booked on murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Ninvalle, of Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush, is the second man to be charged with murder in the shooting death of 40-year-old Alfonso Dennis last December inside his home at 111th Avenue near 176th Street in St. Albans.

Calvin Cross, 25, was out on parole and staying with his mother in December 2021 at the home on 111th Avenue near 176th Street until they got into a shouting match and he got kicked out of the apartment, according to law enforcement sources.

Cross allegedly returned to the residence on the night of Monday, Dec. 6, and went to his old room where he grabbed a handgun and emerged ordering a group of men in the living room to get down. He then allegedly opened fire, shooting his old roommate Dennis in the head and chest, police said, adding that a 25-year-old man was struck in the leg and shoulder. Cross fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

EMS arrived at the crime scene and transported both victims to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where Dennis was pronounced dead. The second man survived the shooting, police said.

Cross was arrested the following day and arraigned on murder, attempted murder and weapons charges at Queens Criminal Court. The role Ninvalle played in the fatal shooting was unclear, the NYPD spokesman said Friday.

His arraignment in Queens Criminal Court is pending.



