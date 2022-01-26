Queens Village man charged with murder in fatal December shooting: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A Queens Village man was busted Tuesday, Jan. 25, in the fatal shooting of a Jamaica resident in December 2021.

Hassan Dees, 32, of 212th Street, was taken into custody by officers from the Regional Fugitive Task Force on Merrick Boulevard and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the shooting death of 31-year-old Peter Johnson, according to the NYPD.

Just before 1 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, police from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village responded to a 911 call in front of the alleged gunman’s home at 109-11 212th St. Officers found Johnson unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

Dees is awaiting his arraignment at Queens Criminal Court.