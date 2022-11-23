Three former cops plead guilty to running a towing scheme out of the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows: Feds

Three retired NYPD officers pleaded guilty in Brooklyn federal court to running a bribery scheme when they were assigned to the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows.

James Davniero, 43, of Bayside, on Nov. 17, pleaded guilty to conspiring to participate in a scheme to steer vehicles damaged in collisions to a licensed tow trucking and automobile repair company in contravention of the NYPD’s Directed Accident Response Program (DARP) in exchange for thousands of dollars in bribes.

Former NYPD officer Michael Oerri, 33, of East Islip, Long Island, on Nov. 15 pleaded guilty to conspiring to participate in the scheme, and former NYPD officer Osma Giancarlo, 40, of Deer Park, Long Island, pleaded guilty to conspiring to participate in the scheme on Nov. 16.

“These three officers abused the public’s trust and disgraced their NYPD badges by lining their pockets with bribes,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said. “This office will continue working closely with our law enforcement partners to vigorously investigate and prosecute corruption by those who are sworn to enforce and uphold the law.”

The three cops were working out of the 107th Precinct at the outset of the scheme when Michael Perri retired in June 2020 and began operating the towing and repair business that received the damaged vehicles, prosecutors said.

According to court filings, between May 2020 and Mat 2021, Davniero and Isma received thousands of dollars in cash as bribe payments from Perri in exchange for steering vehicles damaged in collisions to his operation instead of using the NYPD’s DARP, as legally required. DARP requires the NYPD to identify appropriately licensed tow trucking and auto repair businesses to respond to vehicle accident scenes and remove damaged vehicles.

“The investigators of our Internal Affairs Bureau left no stone unturned on this case because there is zero tolerance in the NYPD for corruption of any kind,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. “We worked tirelessly in this case, alongside our partners in the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Attorney’s Office, to ensure that those sworn to serve and protect the public but violate that trust face severe consequences.”

As part of their respective plea deals, Davniero has agreed to forfeit $25,000, Osma agreed to forfeit $26,011, and Perri agreed to forfeit $156,277. When sentenced, all three of the defendants face up to five years in prison.