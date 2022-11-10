Trucker suffers medical episode before crashing rig in Maspeth: NYPD

A Pennsylvania truck driver was found dead in his rig after he crashed in Maspeth Wednesday morning, Nov. 9, according to authorities.

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood responded to a 911 call of a single motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Borden Avenue alongside the Long Island Expressway just after 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.

Upon their arrival, officers found the tractor-trailer had crashed into a street light at the intersection, and its driver was unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to his body. EMS responded to the scene and rushed the trucker to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim was later identified as 50-year-old Stephen Roy Bennington of Croydon Avenue in the Keystone State.

A preliminary investigation determined that Bennington was behind the wheel of the 2023 Freightliner truck traveling southbound on Grand Avenue when he lost control of the tractor-trailer and mounted the sidewalk before smashing into a cement pillar and street light.

Investigators believe Bennington suffered a medical incident prior to the collision.

The investigation remains ongoing.