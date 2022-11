Two armed men sought in Maspeth carjacking: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood are looking for two gunmen who allegedly carjacked an SUV in Maspeth on Monday morning, Nov. 7.

A man was approached by two unidentified men in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store at the intersection of Metropolitan Avenue and Eliot Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. and displayed handguns, according to an NYPD spokesman. The suspects then jumped into the man’s White Nissan Rogue and drove off eastbound on Metropolitan Avenue before crashing about a block away, the spokesman said, adding that the motorist was not injured.

There have been no arrests and the investigation continues.