Two armed men sought in Maspeth carjacking: NYPD

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood are looking for two gunmen who allegedly carjacked an SUV in Maspeth on Monday morning, Nov. 7.

A man was approached by two unidentified men in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store at the intersection of Metropolitan Avenue and Eliot Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. and displayed handguns, according to an NYPD spokesman. The suspects then jumped into the man’s White Nissan Rogue and drove off eastbound on Metropolitan Avenue before crashing about a block away, the spokesman said, adding that the motorist was not injured.

There have been no arrests and the investigation continues.