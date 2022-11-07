Quantcast
News

Two armed men sought in Maspeth carjacking: NYPD

By
comments
Posted on
Maspeth
Photo via Getty Images

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood are looking for two gunmen who allegedly carjacked an SUV in Maspeth on Monday morning, Nov. 7.

A man was approached by two unidentified men in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store at the intersection of Metropolitan Avenue and Eliot Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. and displayed handguns, according to an NYPD spokesman. The suspects then jumped into the man’s White Nissan Rogue and drove off eastbound on Metropolitan Avenue before crashing about a block away, the spokesman said, adding that the motorist was not injured.

There have been no arrests and the investigation continues.

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Queens

Post an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Related Articles

More from Around New York