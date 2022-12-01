Quantcast
Amazon impersonator caught on camera ripping off packages from residential building in Elmhurst: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly stole packages from an Elmhurst building and roughed up an employee that tried to thwart him. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst are looking for an Amazon impersonator who entered a multi-dwelling building in the vicinity of 44th Avenue and 74th Street during the morning on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and removed several packages from the common area of the building, according to authorities.

The unidentified man, who was wearing an Amazon vest, proceeded to enter a garage at the location, where he was confronted by a 49-year-old employee of the building. The perpetrator then began punching the worker in the face, setting off a physical altercation between the two men, police said.

The suspect ran off northbound on 74th Street towards Woodside Avenue.

The employee sustained a minor injury and refused medical attention at the scene, police said, adding that the total value of the stolen property is unclear.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Nov. 30. He has a medium complexion and is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with black hair and a beard. He wore a white hoodie under an Amazon vest, black pants, dark sneakers and yellow gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

