SUV driver strikes 2-year-old in Glendale, girl remains in critical condition: NYPD

A 2-year-old girl is in critical but stable condition after she was struck by an SUV in Glendale Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, according to authorities.

Police received a 911 call regarding a pedestrian struck at the intersection of 70th Street and Central Avenue at 10:08 a.m. on Jan. 4. Upon their arrival, officers from the 104th Precinct found the 2-year-old girl conscious and alert with injuries sustained to her face and knees.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the girl to Cohen Children’s Medical Center, where she was treated for her injuries and remains in stable but critical condition, police said.

Further investigation revealed that the male operator of a grey 2015 SUV was traveling eastbound on Central Avenue and attempted to make a right turn onto 70th Street when he struck the 2-year-old girl, who was in a stroller crossing the street with her caretaker, according to a police spokesperson.

No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.