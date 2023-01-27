Jamaica Hills man fatally struck by Mercedes near the Grand Central Parkway: NYPD

A Jamaica Hills man was struck and killed near the Grand Central Parkway on Friday morning, Jan. 27.

Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Homelawn Street at the Grand Central Parkway service road at 8:43 a.m. Officers found 24-year-old Daniel Zuzworsky, of Wexford Terrace, lying on the roadway unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS rushed Zuzworsky to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. A preliminary investigation determined that the driver of a 2013 Mercedes Benz was on Homelawn Street and making a left turn onto the eastbound Grand Central Parkway service road when the vehicle struck Zuzworky who was crossing the service road.

The driver remained at the scene and was not arrested. The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.