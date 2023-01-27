Attackers remain at large after assault, robbery inside a Jamaica Hills playground last month: NYPD

Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows are still looking for at least four suspects who attacked a man in broad daylight as he walked through a small park in Jamaica Hills in mid-December.

A 62-year-old man was walking through the Joseph Austin Playground, just south of the Grand Central Parkway at around 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 across from 164-46 84th Ave., when he was attacked by the group of at least four young men.

The alleged perpetrators began punching the victim in his face multiple times before forcibly taking his cell phone and car keys, then running out of the playground onto 84th Avenue. The suspect sustained minor injuries during the beatdown and was treated at the crime scene by EMS.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the group on Thursday and described them as having dark complexions in their teens or early 20s. One wore a black winter jacket over a blue hoodie, a black face covering, black sweatpants, and black sneakers. A second suspect wore a black winter jacket over a blue hoodie and black face covering light sweatpants, and white sneakers.

A third assailant was maskless in a blue hooded jacket with gray sleeves, blue sweatpants, and black sneakers while a fourth suspect wore a gold winter jacket over a blue hoodie with a New York Yankees logo across his chest and ripped light-colored jeans. He wore a black facemask.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest. Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.