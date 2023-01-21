NYPD officer found dead outside Brookville Park in apparent suicide

An NYPD officer was found dead in a vehicle outside Brookville Park Friday afternoon in an apparent suicide, according to authorities.
The NYPD officer, whose identity has yet to be released, allegedly shot himself inside a var at 232nd Street and Lansing Avenue, outside of Brookville Park, around noon on Jan. 20.
An NYPD spokesperson on Saturday would not confirm the identity of the officer, or the cause of death.
However, the spokesperson did confirm that the male officer was found inside of the vehicle and said there appears to be no criminality related to the incident.
The spokesperson said the the city’s medical examiner would determine the official cause of death.
Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell seemed to confirm the officer’s suicide with a statement posted on Twitter Friday evening, though the tweet didn’t specify the incident.
Today, we, as a Department, find ourselves heartbroken again with the tragic loss of one of our members.
You are never alone, help is always available. Law enforcement, text BLUE to 741741 (others, text TALK) to be connected to someone who can help 24/7. pic.twitter.com/fNVtIoyjGH
— Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) January 20, 2023