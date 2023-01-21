NYPD officer found dead outside Brookville Park in apparent suicide

An NYPD officer was found dead in a vehicle outside Brookville Park Friday afternoon in an apparent suicide, according to authorities.

The NYPD officer, whose identity has yet to be released, allegedly shot himself inside a var at 232nd Street and Lansing Avenue, outside of Brookville Park, around noon on Jan. 20.

An NYPD spokesperson on Saturday would not confirm the identity of the officer, or the cause of death.

However, the spokesperson did confirm that the male officer was found inside of the vehicle and said there appears to be no criminality related to the incident.

The spokesperson said the the city’s medical examiner would determine the official cause of death.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell seemed to confirm the officer’s suicide with a statement posted on Twitter Friday evening, though the tweet didn’t specify the incident.