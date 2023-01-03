Two residents injured in fire at South Richmond Hill home

Two residents of a South Richmond Hill home were injured after a fire broke out there on Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to FDNY sources at the scene.

Members of the FDNY arrived at 107-28 113th St. at around 2:35 p.m., and had the blaze under control by around 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 3.

While the cause of the fire and extent of the damage to the home is still being investigated, there were no fatalities, according to FDNY sources at the scene. Two of the home’s residents suffered injuries before escaping the fire and prior to the arrival of the FDNY. Additionally, one firefighter on the scene suffered minor injuries.

After arriving on the scene, fire suppression units used three hose-lines to knock down the main body of fire. Within 45 to 50 minutes of their arrival, the FDNY personnel had the fire under control.

QNS has reached out to the FDNY for comment on the cause of the fire and is waiting for a response.

