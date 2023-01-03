Quantcast
Police & Fire

Two residents injured in fire at South Richmond Hill home

By Ethan Marshall
comments
Posted on
fire
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Two residents of a South Richmond Hill home were injured after a fire broke out there on Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to FDNY sources at the scene.

Members of the FDNY arrived at 107-28 113th St. at around 2:35 p.m., and had the blaze under control by around 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 3.

fire
Firefighters fought fire on two floors of fire at 107-28 113 St. in South Richmond Hill. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

While the cause of the fire and extent of the damage to the home is still being investigated, there were no fatalities, according to FDNY sources at the scene. Two of the home’s residents suffered injuries before escaping the fire and prior to the arrival of the FDNY. Additionally, one firefighter on the scene suffered minor injuries.

fire
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

After arriving on the scene, fire suppression units used three hose-lines to knock down the main body of fire. Within 45 to 50 minutes of their arrival, the FDNY personnel had the fire under control.

fire
A firefighter is covered in soot after fighting the fire. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

QNS has reached out to the FDNY for comment on the cause of the fire and is waiting for a response.

About the Author

Ethan Marshall

I was born and raised on Long Island and reside in Bayside. Graduated Cum Laude from Hofstra University. Big Mets, Jets and Islanders fan.

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Queens

Post an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Related Articles

More from Around New York