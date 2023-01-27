Travel advisory: Northbound Van Wyck Expressway down from three to two travel lanes between Exit 1A, 1B in Queens

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising motorists that the northbound Van Wyck Expressway between Exit 1A (Nassau Expressway) and Exit 1B (No Conduit Ave) will be down from three to two travel lanes starting on Monday, Jan. 30 through September 2023.

The closures will allow sewer work as part of the NYSDOT’s Van Wyck Expressway Capacity and Access Improvements Project.

Inclement weather could cause the closure to be rescheduled, according to NYSDOT.

Motorists can check the New York State’s official traffic and travel infrmation source, 511NY, for real-time travel updates. Drivers can also visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app on iTunes or Google Play.