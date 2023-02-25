Crook punctures tires of seven police vehicles near the 112th Precinct headquarters in Forest Hills: NYPD

Police are searching for the brazen crook who punctured the tires of seven NYPD vehicles that were parked near the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills on Friday morning.

Authorities say that at approximately 7 a.m. on Feb. 24, the male suspect approached seven NYPD vehicles parked near the precinct, located at 68-40 Austin St., and punctured their tires.

The crook fled the scene in a beige SUV and headed westbound on Yellow Stone Boulevard, police said.

Late on Friday night, police released a surveillance image of the suspect and the vehicle that was allegedly used in his getaway.

The crook has a light complexion and a medium build, police said. He was last seen wearing a brown hat, black mask, multicolored jacket, and black plants.