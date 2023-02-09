Brooklyn woman convicted of attempted murder for feeding sedative-laced cheesecake to her Forest Hills look-alike: DA

A Brooklyn woman was convicted of attempted murder and other charges Wednesday, Feb. 9, for poisoning a Forest Hills woman who resembled her with a sedative-laced cheesecake in 2016, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, of Voorhies Avenue in Sheepshead Bay, was found guilty by a jury of attempted murder, attempted assault, unlawful imprisonment, and other crimes before Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder.

According to the evidence presented at trial, on Aug. 28, 2016, Nasyrova visited the Forest Hills home of the then 35-year-old Olga Tsuyk bearing a cheesecake gift.

Tsyuk and Nasyrova resembled one another — both had dark hair, the same skin complexion, and other similar physical traits. Additionally, they were both Russian speakers.

Tsuyk ate the dessert given to her by Nasyrova and afterward began to feel sick and lay down. Before passing out, Tsuyk’s last memory was of seeing Nasyrova walking around her room.

The following day, the victim’s friend discovered her unconscious in her bed. Later, it was discovered that pills were scattered around her body – as if the woman had attempted to kill herself. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

When the woman was discharged from the hospital and returned home, she realized that her passport and employment authorization card were missing, along with a gold ring and other valuables.

FBI agents with Homeland Security tested cheesecake residue from the container. They confirmed the sweet treat was laced with Phenazepam, a highly potent sedative developed by the Soviet Union in 1975 and commonly used today in Russia and other European countries to treat anxiety and other psychiatric and neurological disorders.

The pills found on the floor where the victim was discovered were tested by the Drug Enforcement Administration and were confirmed to be Phenazepam, as well.

When Nasyrova was taken into custody in Brooklyn on March 20, 2017, police found Tsuyk’s ring, passport, and employment card.

“The jury saw through the deception and schemes of the defendant,” Katz said. “She laced a slice of cheesecake with a deadly drug so she could steal her unsuspecting victim’s most valuable possession, her identity. Fortunately, her victim survived and the poison led right back to the culprit. The defendant deserves to be held accountable for her crime with a long term of incarceration.”

Justice Holder indicated he would sentence Nasyrova on March 21, at which time she faces up to 25 years in prison.