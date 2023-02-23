Thieves smash Flushing jewelry store employee in the head with handgun before making off with $500,000 in loot: NYPD

The NYPD is searching for two thieves who assaulted an elderly employee at a jewelry store in the heart of Flushing on Wednesday before making off with approximately $500,000 in loot, according to authorities.

Police say that the two male suspects entered Diamonds by Direct, located at 133-42 39th Ave. in Flushing, within the confines of the 109th Precinct, around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 22. Once inside, the suspects punched and kicked a 79-year-old female employee before smashing her in the head with a handgun.

The thieves then removed approximately $500,000 in jewelry before fleeing on foot southbound toward Prince Street, according to authorities.

The employee was takes to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance video and images of the thieves Wednesday night.

Both suspects were seen carrying weapons in the video. One suspect was wearing a blue jacket with his hood up and gloves on, while the other was wearing all black clothing, also wearing gloves with his hood up.