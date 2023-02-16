McDonald’s worker sought in early morning slashing in downtown Jamaica: NYPD

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica are looking for a McDonald’s worker who allegedly slashed a woman during an argument inside the fast food restaurant on Jamaica Avenue early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred just after midnight on Feb. 15, when two women had a verbal altercation inside the McDonald’s at 159-01 Jamaica Ave. at the intersection with Parsons Boulevard. The argument turned violent when the McDonald’s worker pulled out a sharp object and slashed the 24-year-old victim across the face and leg, police said. The woman then ran off toward Rufus King Park.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition, according to authorities.

The perpetrator is described as a Black woman in her 20s, police said.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.