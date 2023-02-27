New video shows gunman who fatally shot one man, wounded another, at South Richmond Hill nightclub

The NYPD on Feb. 27 released a new surveillance video that shows a suspected gunman who is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in front of a Richmond Hill nightclub near Phil “Scooter” Rizzuto Park in October.

Police from the 102nd Precinct responded to a 911 call of a shooting in front of the Blend Lounge, located at 127-07 Atlantic Ave. in South Richmond Hill, at around 4:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.

A man approached the location across the street from the Long Island Rail Road’s Jamaica Yard, pulled out a firearm and fired multiple rounds at a group of men, according to authorities. A 23-year-old man was struck in the shoulder and was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. A 27-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

The suspect fled the scene towards 129th Street, where he sped away in a black two-door sedan, police said.

According to authorities, the gunman is believed to have a light-medium complexion and is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and approximately 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt, jeans and sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-477-TIPS.