Hero cops from Queens’ 105th Precinct perform life-saving CPR on 15-month-old baby

A pair of police officers from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village performed life-saving CPR on a 15-month-old baby in Brookville earlier this month, according to the NYPD.

Police responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious baby at a residence near 226th Street and 146th Avenue in Brookville just after 2 a.m. on March 8. The baby’s family was present at the time of the incident and made the 911 call, according to a police spokesperson.

Upon their arrival, Police Officers Andrew Mock and Anthony Martinez found the baby unconscious and jumped into action.

The heroic officers performed life-saving CPR, enabling the baby to breathe again.

Your officers came through when a 15-month-old baby's life was on the line. Recently, Officer Mock & Martinez from the @NYPD105Pct responded to a call of a baby not breathing. Utilizing their training, they quickly performed CPR & got the child breathing again, saving his life. pic.twitter.com/d3TiCVJvq9 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 22, 2023

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the baby to local area hospital.

A police spokeserpson could not immediately what caused the baby to be rendered unconscious.