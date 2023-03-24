Quantcast
Hero cops from Queens’ 105th Precinct perform life-saving CPR on 15-month-old baby

A pair of police officers from the 105th Precinct performed life-saving CPR on a 15-month-old baby in Brookville earlier this month, according to the NYPD. (Photo courtesy of the NYPD)

A pair of police officers from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village performed life-saving CPR on a 15-month-old baby in Brookville earlier this month, according to the NYPD.

Police responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious baby at a residence near 226th Street and 146th Avenue in Brookville just after 2 a.m. on March 8. The baby’s family was present at the time of the incident and made the 911 call, according to a police spokesperson.

Upon their arrival, Police Officers Andrew Mock and Anthony Martinez found the baby unconscious and jumped into action.

The heroic officers performed life-saving CPR, enabling the baby to breathe again.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the baby to local area hospital.

A police spokeserpson could not immediately what caused the baby to be rendered unconscious.

