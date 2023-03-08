Former Archbishop Molloy basketball star signing with New York Knicks: report

Former Archbishop Molloy basketball star Moses Brown is reportedly signing a two-way contract with the New York Knicks on March 8, according to reports.

The New York Knicks are signing center Moses Brown on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Brown averaged 4.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per game for Clippers this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 8, 2023

Brown, who made his NBA debut in 2019, appeared in 34 games with the Los Angeles Clippers this season, averaging 4.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per game.

When the signing becomes official, it will mark Brown’s return to New York City, where he starred in high school at Archbishop Molloy.

A member of the Molloy’s class of 2018, Brown graduated as a decorated Stanner. He and fellow NBA player Cole Anthony formed a dynamic duo during their senior season, with Brown being voted as the Catholic High School Athletic Association’s league MVP. He was also named a McDonald’s All-American, the first Molloy hoops star to earn the honor since Kenny Anderson in 1989.

Despite his high school success, he went undrafted in the 2019 NBA draft before signing with the Portland Trail Blazers. He made his NBA debut with Portland during the 2019-20 season. He also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2020-21 season and played for both the Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2021-22 season before signing with the Clippers for the 2022-23 season.

Brown is averaging 5.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game throughout his NBA career.