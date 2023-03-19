Cops looking for assailant who stabbed two teens near Captain Tilly Park in Jamaica Hills

Police are searching for the assailant who stabbed two teenagers near Captain Tilly Park in Jamaica Hills on Friday, March 17.

Authorities say that the two teenagers, ages 15 and 16, were walking in the vicinity of Highland Avenue and 165th Street, near Captain Tilly Park within the confines of the 107th Precinct, at about 3:15 p.m. on March 17, when they allegedly became engaged in a dispute and physical altercation with an unknown man.

A police spokesperson could not immediately provide details about the alleged dispute and altercation when contacted by QNS Sunday morning and said it was unclear if the victims previously knew the suspect.

The man proceeded to stab the 16-year-old in his torso and the 15-year-old in his arm and torso, police said. The assailant fled the scene on foot and headed westbound on Highland Avenue and then northbound on 164th Street.

The victims were transported to a local hospital in stable condition, according to authorities.

Police on March 18 released surveillance video and images of the suspect.

Police say the assailant is believed to be between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 150-160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black hat and black pants.

WANTED ASSAULT On 3/17/23 @ 3:18 PM, vicinity of Highland Ave & 165 St @NYPD107PCT, the unk individual engaged in a dispute which turned physical as he stabbed a 15 & 16 yr old victim. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip on our website. pic.twitter.com/LsnDzRDCDo — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) March 19, 2023

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/or or on Twitter @NYPDTips

All calls are strictly confidential.