Bellerose investment advisor indicted for multi-million dollar securities fraud scheme: Feds

A Bellerose businessman was indicted Monday in a multi-million dollar securities fraud scheme at federal court in Central Islip, Long Island.

Surage Roshan Perera, 50, was arrested by FBI agents on March 27 and arraigned on a 16-count indictment charging him with securities fraud, investment advisor fraud, wire fraud and money laundering in connection with a scheme to induce an investor to purchase stock in companies that traded on the NASDAQ and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The victim allegedly gave Perera more than $4 million to purchase securities which he instead used to pay off personal expenses and for day trading, according to federal prosecutors.

Perera, the founder and executive director of Janues Capital, Inc. in Bellerose, was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven L. Tiscione and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted.

As alleged in the indictment, between February 2022 and March 2023, Perera contacted the investor, known as Jane Doe, via telephone calls, emails and text messages to solicit her to purchase stock in companies that traded on the NASDAQ and NYSE, in exchange for a fee. Perera falsely told Jane Doe that he had relationships with large institutions and could purchase shares of those publicly-traded companies at discounted prices. The defendant also told Jane Doe that her investment was a low-risk venture and he would use her investment capital to purchase shares in those public-traded companies. As a result, Jane Doe gave Perera more than $4.2 million.

However, instead of investing Jane Doe’s money in those securities, Perera misappropriated those funds by, among other things: paying redemptions to Jane Doe; paying personal expenses; and funding his day trading. To conceal his fraudulent scheme, Perera sent fraudulent confirmation notices and account statements to Jane Doe, according to the indictment.

“As alleged, the victim trusted Perera with millions of dollars of her hard-earned money for what she was assured would be a safe investment,” U. S. Attorney Breon Peace said. “In reality, the defendant deceived the victim and used the money to enrich himself. This Office will hold the defendant accountable for his acts of greed and dishonesty.”