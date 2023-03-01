Cops searching for suspect behind armed robbery of Popeyes restaurant in Ozone Park

Police from the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park are looking for an armed robber who struck at a Popeyes restaurant along Cross Bay Boulevard in Ozone Park on Sunday night, Feb. 26.

The alleged perpetrator entered the Popeyes at 94-00 Liberty Ave. at around 9 p.m. on Feb. 26 and pulled out a black handgun demanding money from the cashier. The suspect then jumped over the counter and took approximately $400 in cash out of the register, police said. The gunman fled the Popeyes on foot eastbound on Liberty Avenue.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the robbery, according to authorities.

The suspect has a light complexion and is approximately 5 feet 6 inches in height, police said. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a black face mask, white sneakers and black pants with white stripes.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.