Cops searching for suspect behind armed robbery of Popeyes restaurant in Ozone Park

Popeyes
Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly robbed an Ozone Park Popeye’s at gunpoint on Sunday night. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

Police from the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park are looking for an armed robber who struck at a Popeyes restaurant along Cross Bay Boulevard in Ozone Park on Sunday night, Feb. 26.

The alleged perpetrator entered the Popeyes at 94-00 Liberty Ave. at around 9 p.m. on Feb. 26 and pulled out a black handgun demanding money from the cashier. The suspect then jumped over the counter and took approximately $400 in cash out of the register, police said. The gunman fled the Popeyes on foot eastbound on Liberty Avenue.

(Photo courtesy of NYPD)

There were no injuries reported as a result of the robbery, according to authorities.

The suspect has a light complexion and is approximately 5 feet 6 inches in height, police said. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a black face mask, white sneakers and black pants with white stripes.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

