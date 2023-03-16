Police seek crook who assaulted elderly man during attempted robbery in Elmhurst

Police are searching for the crook who assaulted an elderly man in Elmhurst earlier this month.

Authorities say that at approximately 10:30 a.m. on March 7, a 72-year-old man was walking near the Citibank branch located at 87-11 Queens Blvd., within the confines of the 110th Precinct. As he was walking, he passed by a man who was allegedly arguing with a woman. The man, seemingly upset that the senior had come too close, began to physically assault the elderly man and knocked him to the ground, according to law enforcement sources.

🚨WANTED🚨FOR ATTEMPTED ROBBERY – On 3/7/23, at approx. 10:30 AM, in the rear of 87-11 Queens Boulevard, the subject pictured below did strike the complainant and attempt to forcibly remove his property. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS.

All calls are CONFIDENTIAL pic.twitter.com/QuOjmUYyDh — NYPD 110th Precinct (@NYPD110Pct) March 15, 2023

The crook continued to hit the senior while he was on the ground and rifled through the man’s pockets, but fled the scene on foot without removing anything, a police spokesperson said, who added that the incident does not appear to have been a targeted robbery, but rather a spur of the moment incident.

The victim, who sustained minor injuries in the attack, including a split lip, was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect on March 16.

The crook is believed to be a man in his 20s who has a dark complexion and a thin build. He was last seen wearing black winter hat, a black hooded winter jacket, a light gray sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.