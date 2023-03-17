Three crooks sought in pair of armed robberies of Rite Aid stores in Queens and Brooklyn

Police are searching for the crooks behind two separate armed robberies that took place in Rite Aid stores in Queens and Brooklyn over the last two months.

Police say the suspects first hit a Rite Aid in South Richmond Hill in February.

On Feb. 17, at approximately 11 p.m., three unknown individuals approached a 31-year-old male employee inside the Rite Aid located at at 109-07 101st Ave. in South Richmond Hill, within the confines of the 102nd Precinct. Police say one of the crooks flashed a fire arm before the trio removed approximately $3,000 in cash from the store and fled the scene in a Black sedan, heading southbound on 109th Street.

The man was not injured during the incident, according to authorities.

Nearly one month later, on March 11, the crooks struck again, this time inside the Rite Aid located at 960 Halsey St. in the Ocean Hill section of Brooklyn, within the confines of the 73rd Precinct.

Police say that the three crooks approached a 49-year-old female employee inside of the store at approximately 8:40 a.m., with one of the suspects flashing a firearm. The trio then removed approximately $5,700 cash and fled on foot and headed eastbound on Halsey Street.

The woman did not sustain any injuries as a result of this incident.

The NYPD on March 17 released surveillance images of two of the suspects, attained from a deli in close proximity to the robbery in Brooklyn.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.