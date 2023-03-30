Pair of firefighters injured while battling two-alarm fire in Whitestone: FDNY

Two firefighters were injured while battling a two-alarm fire in Whitestone Thursday evening, according to the FDNY.

The FDNY received a call at 5:30 p.m. on March 30 regarding a fire at Q’s Moving Corp., a three-story building located at 149-16 14th Ave., not far from the FDNY Engine 295/Ladder 144 stationhouse.

A total of 25 units consisting of 106 fire personnel responded to the fire, which was elevated to a second alarm by 5:41 p.m., according to FDNY.

Frank Macchio, who lives near the site of the fire, happened to be passing by when he saw “a lot of smoke and billowing flames at the scene.”

“The entire village of Whitestone is all out and watching in horror,” Macchio told QNS.

Responding units used six hose lines and one tower ladder to knock down the intense flames and the fire was placed under control at 6:58 p.m., the FDNY said.

Two firefighters were transported to Flushing Hospital Medical Center, according to FDNY.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.