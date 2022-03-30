FDNY battles two-alarm fire in South Jamaica home

The FDNY fought a two-alarm fire that broke out near the Van Wyck Expressway in South Jamaica Tuesday evening.

Firefighters responded to multiple phone calls for a house fire at 137-11 131st Ave. and units arrived to find heavy fire and smoke in a garage just after 6:40 p.m. on March 29.

The blaze quickly spread into the first and second floor of a private, two-story house as the FDNY went to a second alarm at 7:12 p.m., bringing 25 units and 106 firefighters and EMS to the scene, according to the FDNY.

The fire was brought under control at 7:40 p.m. and searches showed no civilians were inside and there were no injuries to FDNY personnel at the location.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Michell.