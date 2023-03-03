Group of five sought in brutal attack of two teens in Glendale: NYPD

A man was stabbed while he was leaving his Glendale apartment on Wednesday night, March 1, and detectives from the 104th Precinct are searching for the individuals behind the attack.

The 19-year-old victim was leaving his residential building on the corner of Myrtle Avenue and 80th Street, across from the Dry Harbor Playground at the northern edge of Forest Park, at around 8:30 p.m. when he was set upon by a group of five.

The suspects began to beat him and stabbed him several times in his body before another 19-year-old tried to intervene, police said. The second victim tried to wrestle away the blade from one of the assailants and he sustained a laceration to one of his fingers. The group dispersed, running off in an unknown direction, according to the NYPD.

EMS arrived at the crime scene and transported the first victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition and treated for multiple stab wounds to his body. The second victim refused medical attention.

The NYPD released video surveillance of the assault showing three attackers, a woman and two men.

The woman was wearing a red jacket, gray sweatpants and light-colored slippers. One of the men had dark bushy hair and wore a black vest over a gray hoodie, blue sweatpants and white sneakers. The third suspect had a beard and wore a black hoodie, blue jeans, and dark sneakers.

An NYPD spokesman was unable to provide details on the other two assailants or provide a motive for the attack.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to the arrests of the five suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS