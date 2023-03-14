Jamaica man gets 22 years for gunning down a teen on a Rochdale street, other crimes: DA

Jamaica resident Tyseam McRae was sentenced to 22 years in prison for manslaughter, assault and robbery for three separate incidents in southeast Queens, including the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in Rochdale in 2019, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Tuesday, March 14.

McRae, 21, of 152nd Street, pleaded guilty to the charges in January before Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder.

According to the charges, on the night of Oct. 23, 2019, McRae encountered David LaPointe of Elmont at a party and accused him of belonging to a rival gang. After LaPointe left the party, McRae and two friends followed him to 160th Street near 129th Avenue, where McRae confronted LaPointe and punched him in the face. LaPointe ran away, heading eastbound on 129th Avenue. Using a .380 caliber handgun, McRae fired a single shot striking LaPointe in the back of his head.

EMS rushed LaPointe to Jamaica Hospital, where he ultimately died of his injuries on Oct. 30. McRae was arrested days after the shooting.

On Oct. 18, 2017, at approximately 3:30 p.m., near the intersection of Sutphin Boulevard and Archer Avenue, McRae got into a livery cab with another man. When a woman who was already riding in the vehicle tried to pay her fare, McRae grabbed the cash from the driver’s hand and pulled out a knife, and threatened him. When McRae and his associate got out of the cab, McRae picked up a rock and threatened to hit the driver. He took the driver’s wallet and fled the scene.

On May 10, 2019, at around 1:30 p.m., McRae and four friends became involved in a verbal dispute inside a McDonald’s restaurant on Baisley Boulevard near Bedell Street, accusing two 18-year-old boys of snitching to the NYPD. McRae and his associates pushed, punched, and kicked the two teens, then followed them as they attempted to get away. McRae grabbed one of the two and held him in place while one of his associates punched him in the face several times, according to the charges.

Justice Holder imposed a 22-year prison sentence followed by five years post-release supervision for manslaughter; five years in prison and five years post-release supervision for assault; and five years in prison and five years post-release supervision for robbery. The three sentences are concurrent.

“A violent, dangerous man is going to prison for a long time,” Katz said. “The people of Queens will be safer for it.”