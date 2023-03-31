Man threatened to attack employees with ‘force’ during knifepoint robbery of CVS in Queens Village: NYPD

Police are searching for the man who threatened to attack employees with “force” during a knifepoint robbery of a Queens Village CVS earlier this month.

Authorities say that the suspect entered a CVS located at 219-39 89th Ave., within the confines of the 105th Precinct, at approximately 6:15 p.m. on March 2. Once inside, he grabbed some merchandise and said he had a knife before threatening to attack store employees with force, police said.

The suspect then fled the location on a Q27 MTA bus that was heading southbound on Springfield Boulevard, according to authorities.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect on March 30.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.