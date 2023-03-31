Quantcast
Police & Fire

Man threatened to attack employees with ‘force’ during knifepoint robbery of CVS in Queens Village: NYPD

By Posted on
CVS robbery suspect
Police are searching for the man who threatened to attack employees with “force” during a robbery of a Queens Village CVS before fleeing on an MTA bus earlier on March 2. (Photo courtesy of the NYPD)

Police are searching for the man who threatened to attack employees with “force” during a knifepoint robbery of a Queens Village CVS earlier this month.

Authorities say that the suspect entered a CVS located at 219-39 89th Ave., within the confines of the 105th Precinct, at approximately 6:15 p.m. on March 2. Once inside, he grabbed some merchandise and said he had a knife before threatening to attack store employees with force, police said.

The suspect then fled the location on a Q27 MTA bus that was heading southbound on Springfield Boulevard, according to authorities.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect on March 30.

Police are searching for the man who threatened to attack employees with “force” during a robbery of a Queens Village CVS earlier this month. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Queens

Post an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Related Articles

More from Around New York