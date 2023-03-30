SUV driver fatally strikes pedestrian trying to cross Joseph P. Addabbo Memorial Bridge in Queens

A pedestrian who was attempting to cross the Joseph P. Addabbo Memorial Bridge that connects Howard Beach and Broad Channel was struck and killed by an SUV driver early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Police said they received a call around 2:30 a.m. on March 30 regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck on the Joseph P. Addabbo Memorial Bridge — formerly known as the North Channel Bridge — in the vicinity of Cross Bay Boulevard, within the confines of the 100th Precinct.

Upon their arrival, officers found a 32-year-old man lying on the road with trauma to his head and body, according to the NYPD.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation by NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that the pedestrian, whose identity is being withheld pending family notification, was attempting to cross the bridge east to west, in the vicinity of a designated parking area, when he was struck by a 2018 Honda CRV operated by a 57-year-old man.

The driver had been traveling northbound on the bridge when he struck the pedestrian, police said. He remained at the scene and was not injured as a result of the collision.

There have been no arrests made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.