Shooting near Ridgewood bodega leaves man injured

Police in Ridgewood are looking for the suspect who shot a 23-year-old man on Friday evening.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened at about 8:16 p.m. on March 24 in front of a bodega at 468 Onderdonk Ave., at Harman Street.

Officers from the 104th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, found the 23-year-old male victim with a bullet wound to his leg.

EMS rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

So far, police have not yet provided a description of the suspected shoot, or a possible motive. No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.