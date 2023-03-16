Pair of 14-year-olds charged after attempting to steal a motorcycle, run over the victim in Maspeth: NYPD

Two 14-year-old boys were charged with robbery after allegedly attempting to steal a motorcycle and then using a moped to try and run over the man who tried to stop them in Maspeth last week, according to authorities.

Officers from the 104th Precinct responded to a call regarding the attempted theft in front of 71-21 52nd Ave. in Maspeth at approximately 4:40 p.m. on March 10.

Upon their arrival, officers learned that one of the suspects was observed using scissors and screwdrivers to attempt to start the victim’s motorcycle, without permission or authority to do so.

A 39-year-old man allegedly grabbed one of the suspects and attempted to hold on to him so he would not flee from the scene and the two then tussled onto the ground, causing the man to sustain a minor head injury, according to a police spokesperson. The second suspect, who was acting as a lookout on a moped, tried to run the victim over in an attempt to free his accomplice, the spokesperson told QNS.

The victim refused medical attention on the scene.

Further investigation led to the suspects, both 14 years old, being arrested and charged with robbery, according to the NYPD.