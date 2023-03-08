Quantcast
Three-alarm fire rips through Glendale auto repair shop Wednesday morning: FDNY

fire
Explosions could be heard while firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at an auto repair shop located at 89-40 Metropolitan Ave. in Glendale on Wednesday, March 8. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

The FDNY was working to extinguish a three-alarm fire that broke out early Wednesday morning at an auto repair shop in Glendale.

A pair of firefighters were injured while operating at the location after units were called to Parts Authority, an auto repair shop located at 89-40 Metropolitan Ave., just after 6 a.m. on March 8, according to FDNY.

Several explosions could be heard emanating from the one-story commercial building alongside the Chase bank branch on Woodhaven Boulevard across from St. John Cemetery.

A short time after their arrival, firefighters were withdrawn from the building and four tower ladders were deployed to knock down the intense fire and heavy smoke conditions that could be seen for miles. In all, 150 firefighters from 35 units were operating at the scene along with EMS personnel.

The operation was still ongoing as of 9 a.m., according to the FDNY.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.

