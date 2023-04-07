Crook puts 81-year-old woman in a chokehold during bank robbery in Glendale

The NYPD’s 104th Precinct is searching for the crook who placed an 81-year-old woman in a chokehold during a bank robbery in Glendale on Thursday morning.

Police say that the senior woman was inside of the Ridgewood Savings Bank located at 65-01 Myrtle Ave. in Glendale just after 11:30 a.m. on April 6 when a man approached her from behind. The crook then placed his arm around the woman’s neck and placed her in a chokehold while demanding money from a bank teller, police said.

The teller complied and gave the man approximately $205, according to authorities. The crook then fled the scene on foot and headed north on 65th Street toward Central Avenue.

Police say the woman was evaluated by EMS and was determined to have sustained minor injuries, but refused medical attention.

Authorities released surveillance video and an image of the suspect on April 7.

The video shows the man, who is believed to be approximately 40 years old and has a light complexion, enter the bank and approach the victim from behind.

The man, who was wearing a white Champion sweatshirt, is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 200 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.