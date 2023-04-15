Mega Millions jackpot-winning ticket worth $476M sold in Ozone Park

Jackpot! The top-prize winning Mega Millions ticket worth an estimated $476 million was sold at an Ozone Park convenience store, according to the New York Lottery website.

The ticket was sold at the Liberty Beer and Convenience on Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park, according to the New York Lottery.

The Mega Millions winning numbers drawn on Friday, April 14, were: 23, 27, 41, 48, 51 and Megaball 22. The Megaplier was 2x.