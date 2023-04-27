Police arrest crook who put 81-year-old woman in a chokehold during bank robbery in Glendale

The NYPD’s 104th Precinct on April 26 announced the arrest of a Broad Channel man who placed an 81-year-old woman in a chokehold during a bank robbery in Glendale earlier this month.

The bank robber has been arrested. https://t.co/adykpMgz4L — NYPD 104th Precinct (@NYPD104Pct) April 26, 2023

Police say that the senior woman was inside of the Ridgewood Savings Bank located at 65-01 Myrtle Ave. in Glendale just after 11:30 a.m. on April 6 when 54-year-old Gerald Derosse, of Cross Bay Boulevard, allegedly approached her from behind. He then placed his arm around the woman’s neck and placed her in a chokehold while demanding money from a bank teller, police said.

The teller complied and gave Derosse approximately $205, according to authorities. Derosse then fled the scene on foot and headed north on 65th Street toward Central Avenue, police said.

The woman was evaluated by EMS and was determined to have sustained minor injuries, but refused medical attention, according to authorities.

An investigation into the robbery led to the arrest of Derosse, who was nabbed within the confines of the 84th Precinct at 9:45 a.m. on April 25 and charged with robbery. A police spokesperson could not immediately confirm what led to his arrest.