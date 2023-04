Suspects who allegedly stole Lamborghini from Long Island arrested near Queens Center Mall: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Two suspects were taken into custody near the Queens Center Mall on Wednesday after allegedly stealing a Lamborghini from Suffolk County on Long Island, according to authorities.

According to police, at approximately 9:14 a.m. on April 19, officers from the 110th Precinct assisted a Nassau County investigation regarding a stolen Lamborghini at 90-15 Queens Blvd. The vehicle was recovered and two individuals were taken into custody. Police are still searching for a third suspect.

Property damage was reported as a result of the incident, but there were no injuries, according to authorities.

NY1 reported that Queens Center Mall was locked down as police searched for suspects. However, a spokesperson for Queens Center Mall would not comment on the lockdown when contacted by QNS.