Suspects who allegedly stole Lamborghini from Long Island arrested near Queens Center Mall: NYPD

Two suspects were taken into custody near the Queens Center Mall on Wednesday after allegedly stealing a Lamborghini from Suffolk County on Long Island, according to authorities.

According to police, at approximately 9:14 a.m. on April 19, officers from the 110th Precinct assisted a Nassau County investigation regarding a stolen Lamborghini at 90-15 Queens Blvd. The vehicle was recovered and two individuals were taken into custody. Police are still searching for a third suspect.

Property damage was reported as a result of the incident, but there were no injuries, according to authorities.

NY1 reported that Queens Center Mall was locked down as police searched for suspects. However, a spokesperson for Queens Center Mall would not comment on the lockdown when contacted by QNS.