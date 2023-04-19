Quantcast
Elmhurst

Suspects who allegedly stole Lamborghini from Long Island arrested near Queens Center Mall: NYPD

By
comments
Posted on
Queens Center Mall
Photo via Getty Images

Two suspects were taken into custody near the Queens Center Mall on Wednesday after allegedly stealing a Lamborghini from Suffolk County on Long Island, according to authorities.

According to police, at approximately 9:14 a.m. on April 19, officers from the 110th Precinct assisted a Nassau County investigation regarding a stolen Lamborghini at 90-15 Queens Blvd. The vehicle was recovered and two individuals were taken into custody. Police are still searching for a third suspect.

Property damage was reported as a result of the incident, but there were no injuries, according to authorities.

NY1 reported that Queens Center Mall was locked down as police searched for suspects. However, a spokesperson for Queens Center Mall would not comment on the lockdown when contacted by QNS.

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Queens

Post an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Related Articles

More from Around New York