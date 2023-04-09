Police seek three teens behind pair of antisemitic attacks in Far Rockaway

Police from the 101st Precinct are searching for three suspects — believed to be teenagers — who were behind a pair of alleged antisemitic attacks that took place in Far Rockaway on Friday.

In the first incident, police say a 49-year-old man was walking in the vicinity of Caffrey Avenue and Mott Avenue, near Yeshiva Ateret Shimon — an Orthodox synagogue — just before 3 p.m. on Friday April 7 when the three suspects — believed to be two male teenagers and one female teenager — approached and began shouting antisemitic remarks while throwing rocks at him. One of the female individuals in the group then threatened the man with a razor, police said.

A good Samaritan intervened and the suspects fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

The man was not injured as a results of the incident, police said, and an investigation by the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is ongoing.

Later in the evening, at approximately 9:30 a.m., the suspects approached a 48-year-old man near Brookhaven Avenue and Beach 17th Street and began making antisemitic remarks. The suspects and the victim became engaged in a dispute when one of the teens pushed the man to the ground, police said. The suspects then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Police on April 9 released surveillance video and images of the suspects taken from the first incident.

The video shows the three suspects walking down the street.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.