Two busted, 30 pounds of cannabis seized in multi-agency raid on Ridgewood smoke shop

By
Posted on
DSC_4676
The New York City Sheriff’s Office raided the Myrtle Shop at 54-02 Myrtle Ave. in Ridgewood on Monday, April 24.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The gold “Happy 420” balloons were still hanging in the front window of the Myrtle Shop in Ridgewood Monday, April 24, as investigators from the New York City Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Office of Cannabis Management and police from the 104th Precinct carried out a raid at the smoke shop.

Two store clerks at the shop, located at 54-02 Myrtle Ave., were arrested for the possession of cannabis and untaxed cigarettes and the store was issued 63 violations for the possession of illegal products, which totaled approximately $45,000 in civil penalties, according to the NYC Sheriff’s Office.

The search for contraband took hours and resulted in the seizure of 30.07 pounds of cannabis flower and pre-rolls, 522 packages of THC edible products, 330 packages of THC vape products, 160.4 cartons of untaxed cigarettes, and 3,700 packages of flavored vape, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

After the search was complete and the illegal products were tagged and bagged and halted away, Councilwoman Jennifer Gutiérrez, who represents the neighborhood, acknowledged the multi-agency cooperation.

“I appreciate the efforts by New York State’s Office on Cannabis Management and the New York City Sheriff’s Office to shut down unlicensed cannabis stores,” Gutiérrez said. “These shops sell untested and unregulated products, often to minors, and undercut the state’s equity goals around cannabis legalization. New Yorkers deserve better than these shops.”

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.

The Sheriff’s Office raided Myrtle Shop on Monday, April 24.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
A trapped door revealed more products sold at Myrtle Shop.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Inside the evidence bag recovered at the Myrtle Shop in Ridgewood. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Untaxed cigarettes in the back room of Myrtle Shop found during the raid. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

