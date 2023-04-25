Two busted, 30 pounds of cannabis seized in multi-agency raid on Ridgewood smoke shop

The gold “Happy 420” balloons were still hanging in the front window of the Myrtle Shop in Ridgewood Monday, April 24, as investigators from the New York City Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Office of Cannabis Management and police from the 104th Precinct carried out a raid at the smoke shop.

Two store clerks at the shop, located at 54-02 Myrtle Ave., were arrested for the possession of cannabis and untaxed cigarettes and the store was issued 63 violations for the possession of illegal products, which totaled approximately $45,000 in civil penalties, according to the NYC Sheriff’s Office.

The search for contraband took hours and resulted in the seizure of 30.07 pounds of cannabis flower and pre-rolls, 522 packages of THC edible products, 330 packages of THC vape products, 160.4 cartons of untaxed cigarettes, and 3,700 packages of flavored vape, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

After the search was complete and the illegal products were tagged and bagged and halted away, Councilwoman Jennifer Gutiérrez, who represents the neighborhood, acknowledged the multi-agency cooperation.

“I appreciate the efforts by New York State’s Office on Cannabis Management and the New York City Sheriff’s Office to shut down unlicensed cannabis stores,” Gutiérrez said. “These shops sell untested and unregulated products, often to minors, and undercut the state’s equity goals around cannabis legalization. New Yorkers deserve better than these shops.”

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.