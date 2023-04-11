Two men sought in string of robberies across Queens

Police from several precincts across Queens are searching for two tough guys who allegedly robbed five men in a single day last month after starting their crime spree in Flushing.

At around 6:50 a.m. on Sunday, March 26, a 52-year-old man was walking in front of 150-54 59th Ave., a couple of blocks north of the Long Island Expressway, when he was approached by the two suspects. They proceeded to grab the victim while demanding money and removed $600 in cash before fleeing northbound on 150th Street on foot. The victim was not injured, police said.

The same men struck in the 115th Precinct on Thursday, March 30, at around 2 p.m. in the first of the five robberies that day.

A 47-year-old man was walking in front of 74-10 37th Road a block north from the Roosevelt Avenue and 74th Street transit hub when he was approached by the two men who took his wallet from his rear pants pocket. When the victim tried to get his wallet back, the suspects slammed him into a wall before getting away in a dark-colored sedan that sped off in an unknown direction, police said. The wallet contained $40 in cash. The victim was not injured during the incident.

Less than an hour later, a 54-year-old man was walking in front of 35-06 72nd Street in Jackson Heights when the suspects forcibly grabbed him and took his wallet. One of the assailants slugged the victim in his face, resulting in a minor injury that did not require medical attention, police said. The wallet contained identification documents and credit cards. The suspects fled on foot eastbound on 35th Avenue.

About one hour later, they were back within the confines of the 109th Precinct. A 22-year-old man was walking in the vicinity of 148th Street and 60th Avenue when he ran into the two suspects who snatched his wallet containing $11 in cash. The crooks took off in the dark-colored sedan while the victim sustained a minor injury to his hand and was treated by EMS at the scene, police said.

The suspects finished their crime spree in the 110th Precinct later that day. At around 4:30 p.m., a 49-year-old man was walking in the vicinity of Penrod Street and Otis Avenue in Corona when he got jumped by the two men, who proceeded to punch and kick him in the head and body. They took his wallet containing $800 in cash and his identification documents before driving off in the dark-colored sedan eastbound on Penrod Street. The victim sustained a minor injury in the beating, but refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects and their getaway car on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.