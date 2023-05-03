E Train rider assaulted at Sutphin Boulevard subway station early Saturday morning: NYPD

An E train rider was attacked on the platform at a Jamaica subway station early Saturday morning.

The 35-year-old victim was waiting on the platform at Sutphin Boulevard and Archer Avenue at around 3 a.m. on April 29 when the suspect approached and asked him where he was going before sucker-punching him in the face, police said.

When the E train arrived, the victim boarded and left the location while the perp remained on the platform. The victim refused further medical treatment. Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica and Transit District 20 are looking for the assailant.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Wednesday and described him as having a dark complexion and a large build standing approximately 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat on backward, a black jacket, a large gold chain, a dark blue Dallas Cowboys jersey, black pants, and white sneakers.

A reward of $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.