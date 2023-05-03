Bank robber hits Murray Hill Chase branch, runs off with undetermined amount of cash: NYPD

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing are looking for a bank robber who struck in broad daylight at a Murray Hill Chase bank branch on Saturday afternoon.

The man walked into the 163-20 Northern Blvd. bank just before 2 p.m. and approached one of the tellers. The suspect proceeded to pass a note demanding cash. The teller complied, and the perpetrator fled eastbound on Northern Boulevard.

Detectives are still working to determine just how much cash was taken during the heist, according to an NYPD spokesman. There were no injuries as a result of the robbery.

The NYPD released a surveillance photo of the suspect on Tuesday and described him as having a light complexion, approximately 6’ tall, and around 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue vest, black pants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.