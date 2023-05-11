Crooks steal iPhone from teenager inside of Edgemere subway station: NYPD

Police are searching or the crooks who stole an iPhone from a teenager inside of an Edgemere subway station earlier this month.
Authorities say that the two crooks — both males — planned met the male 19-year-old victim just before 5:30 p.m. on May 1 inside of the Beach 36th Street subway station — within the confines of the 101st Precinct — after expressing interest through Facebook Marketplace in buying the teen’s iPhone. After meeting inside the station, the teen showed the two men the iPhone.
Police say the crooks then grabbed the item and fled the scene on bicycles without paying the teen.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Police on May 10 released a photo of the suspects. One was wearing black jeans and a red hooded sweatshirt and headphones, while the other was wearing ripped blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt and white sneakers.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.
All calls are strictly confidential.