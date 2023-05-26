FDNY investigating fire that tore through vacant home in South Richmond Hill

The FDNY is investigating a fire that tore through a vacant two-and-a-half-story wood frame dwelling in South Richmond Hill on May 25.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The FDNY is investigating a fire that tore through a vacant two-and-a-half-story wood frame dwelling in South Richmond Hill on May 25.

The FDNY responded to a call regarding the blaze at 94-54 Lefferts Blvd. at approximately 5:15 p.m. with 12 units consisting of 60 firefighters. However, the units were quickly withdrawn from the building, which was deemed unsafe for firefighting operations due to numerous holes throughout the floor, according to reports from the scene.

Firefighters then used two tower ladders and three hose lines to knock down the main body of the fire and strip the roof off the dilapidated building, according to reports from the scene.

Once the fire was knocked down at approximately 6:53 p.m., units quickly searched the building for squatters at the location. The search yielded negative results.

Operations are still ongoing due to structural instability, according to FDNY. The city’s Department of Buildings has been notified.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.