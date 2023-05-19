Man sought in Queens Village jewel heist at home near Hillside Avenue: NYPD

Cops are looking for this man who is suspected of breaking into a Queens Village home and stealing an undetermined amount of jewelry.

The NYPD is searching for a burglar who pulled off a jewel heist at a Queens Village home earlier this week.

Police from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village reported that, at around 11 a.m. on May 16, the suspect broke into a residence through a kitchen window of a home located in the vicinity of Hillside Avenue and 212th Place. Once inside, the perpetrator removed a several pieces of jewelry before running off northbound in 212th Place toward the Grand Central Parkway. The value of the stolen jewelry has not been determined according to an NYPD spokesperson.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the burglary.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect on May 18. He has a light complexion with a beard and was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt and dark blue shorts with a white drawstring and a white NIKE swoosh logo on the leg.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.