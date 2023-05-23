Man stabbed multiple times at Glendale service station: NYPD

A man was stabbed at a Shell station in Glendale Tuesday afternoon and his assailant remains at large. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

A man was stabbed multiple times at a Glendale gas station after an argument turned violent on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. on May 23 at the Shell Station at Cypress Hill Street and Cooper Avenue near the northwest corner of Mount Carmel Cemetery. The man was stabbed multiple times in the back and once in his abdomen with an unknown object, an NYPD spokesman said.

The victim was transported to Elmhurst Hospital Center where he was listed in stable condition.

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood are on the lookout for the suspect who was last seen running east on Cooper Avenue. He is described as having a light complexion wearing green pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.



Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.