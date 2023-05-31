Queens Symphony Orchestra performs at Russo’s on the Bay in Howard Beach

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Councilwoman Joann Ariola brought the Queens Symphony Orchestra to Russo’s on the Bay on May 22 for the Night at the Opera – a free concert event that drew more than 200 people to the Howard Beach events hall located at 162-45 Cross Bay Blvd.

“It was truly an honor to continue funding such a wonderful program, and to bring this great music to so many people,” Ariola said. “We were able to bring so many people together for a free night of music – that’s what this is all about, letting taxpayer dollars work for the taxpayer, and providing programs like this that give our residents a nice night out to just unwind and enjoy themselves.”

The Queens Symphony Orchestra is dedicated to educating families and individuals of all ages, races, genders and abilities about the universal value and necessity of orchestral music through live performances, educational programs and access to music instruction.

“We all at the Queens Symphony are so grateful to Councilwoman Joann Ariola’ for her support for what has become somewhat of a tradition in Howard Beach,” Queens Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Deborah Surdi said. “What a gift it is to present our fine orchestra along with some of the best young operatic talent on the cusp of major careers, to such an appreciative audience. Thanks also to all at Russo’s on the Bay for such a great opportunity for all.”